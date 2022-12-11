MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown World War II veteran had a lot to celebrate this weekend.

On Sunday, friends, family and some political faces celebrated John Cyrulik’s 104th birthday at the Middletown Fire Department.

“It means a lot to see everybody like this,” he said. “My sister told me, told us, ‘We’re going to live a long time.'”

Born in 1918, Cyrulik is one of 10 children. His family has a special connection to the fire department — both he and his family worked there for decades.

“He’s a pretty unique individual for the town of Middletown,” Leslie Cyrulik, his daughter-in-law, said. “He was born and raised here, spent his entire 104 years in this town.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz were also in attendance to celebrate.

And Cyrulik’s advice for longevity? Hard work, family…and going easy on liquor.