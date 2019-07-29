Milford suspect arrested for strangling, threatening former girlfriend with a firearm

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Portland officers investigated a domestic violence occurrence early Sunday morning. The suspect was arrested on multiple charges including strangulation.

According to the Portland Police Department, officers were dispatched to an unidentified apartment in Portland. Through investigation, police uncovered that Andrew Johnson, 27 of Milford, had allegedly forced his way into a former girlfriend’s apartment with a load firearm, threatened to kill her, then proceeded to choke her.

Police say that Johnson is also suspected of physically assaulting the woman in the head area.

The woman was able to escape and ran to the Portland Police Department where officers met with her. Police then proceeded to the apartment and apprehended Johnson as he was exiting the apartment.

Police secured two loaded firearms and several loaded magazines from Johnson.

Johnson was arrested and charged with home invasion, strangulation, assault, threatening, and more. He was held on a $500,000 bond with a court appearance set for Monday.

