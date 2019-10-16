Missing Middletown man found in stranger’s house on day he went missing

(WTNH) — A Middletown man who has been missing for nearly two weeks was found sitting in a Hamden woman’s home the day he went missing, and before his Silver Alert was issued.

Around 4:15 a.m. on October 3, Hamden police responded to a home on State Street home after a 76-year-old woman found 59-year-old Peter Recchia sitting at the kitchen table.

The woman had heard loud talking and “heavy footsteps downstairs,” and went downstairs to investigate.

Police say Recchia entered the home through an unlocked door.

The woman told police she was able to convince Recchia to leave her home.

Police then found Recchia walking on State Street. Officers determined Recchia was not a threat to himself or to others and let him leave the scene.

Recchia was not reported missing at the time of the incident. Middletown Police issued a Silver Alert for Recchia after 8:30pm that night.

The Hamden Police has launched an internal investigation.

Peter Recchia is described as a 59-year-old white male, 5’11”, 150 lbs., with gray hair, a mustache, green eyes and glasses.

Anyone with any information on Peter Recchia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Middletown Police Detective Jimmy Lacasse at 860-638-4134. Dispatch can also be reached at 860-347-2541.