MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old woman who has been charged with murder after her 2-year-old daughter drowned this September in Cromwell appeared on Wednesday in Middletown Superior Court.

Devoni Miller has been charged with murder in connection to her daughter’s drowning death on Sept. 11.

Miller showed some emotion in the courtroom and her attorney Jake Donovan says Miller is dealing with psychiatric issues.

With her hands cuffed, Miller used the sleeve of her gray sweatshirt to wipe a tear from her eye.

The 24-year-old appeared before a judge this morning facing a list of charges including murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and risk of injury to a child.

According to police, miller was driving a car on Sept. 11 and crashed on Main Street in Cromwell then drove off and left the car on Route 9 near Exit 25.

Miller got out of the car with her two-year-old daughter and walked down an embankment, according to police.

The mother was later found in her underwear and told police she had to get rid of her clothes which were found in the Connecticut River near her toddler’s body.

According to the warrant, Miller was asked how the child got into the water. She told officers they “Swam” and later made the comments, “Just kill me, just take me to jail.”

“She was completely devoted to her daughter, and these allegations are certainly out of character, completely out of character for her,” Donovan said.

Donovan said Miller earned her DNA and LPN license with the hopes of becoming a registered nurse.

“The allegations that are reflected in the warrant are bizarre in nature,” Donovan said.

Miller was originally arrested in September on charges related to the crash on Main Street. She was released on a $5000 bond but was turned over to state police for her latest charges.

The judge ordered Miller to undergo a medical evaluation and placed her on suicide watch.

The bail commissioner told the judge that Miller lives with her mother and has no prior convictions on her record.

Miller’s being held on a$1 million bond. Her next court appearance is set for Feb. 20, 2024.