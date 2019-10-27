Motorcycle crash kills two in Cromwell

Middlesex

by: Britney Dixon

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious motor vehicle crash turned fatal Saturday night.

At around 9:42 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for a serious motor vehicle crash near 429 Main St. According to police, the caller described the crash as a single motorcycle with life threatening injuries.

Upon arrival, police and fire officials found two people unconscious. Officials said they attempted life support measures but the victims succumbed to their injuries.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

