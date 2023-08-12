HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) – The driver of a motorcycle was taken to the hospital following a crash on Route 154 Friday night, according to police.

At 9:40 p.m. Connecticut State Police Troop F responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Saybrook Rd. in Haddam.

Police found the driver with serious injuries and they were transported to the nearest hospital by Lifestar.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and has since been located by police.

Route 154 remains closed between Thayer Rd. and Thayer Rd. Ext.