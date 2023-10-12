CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Cromwell, according to police.

Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at 4:43 p.m. on Berlin Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cromwell Police Department and Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Mitchell Brooks at 860-635-2256