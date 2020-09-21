Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Middletown crash on Arrigoni Bridge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A motorcyclist is in critical condition Monday after being involved in a car crash in Middletown on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that at around 1:45 p.m., the driver of a 2007 Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle was traveling east on the Arrigoni Bridge when he crossed the center lane and struck a Volvo XC90 that was heading west on the bridge.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Hartford Hospital via the Life Star helicopter. He remains in critical condition at this time.

The driver of the Volvo sustained minor injuries.

Police have not released the names of either driver and the crash remains under investigation.