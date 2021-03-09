Movement to close digital divide, offer free Wi-Fi to underserved communities kicks off in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of Governor Ned Lamont’s promises in his recent budget address was to bring fast and reliable internet access to everyone in Connecticut. He was in Middletown Tuesday to make good on that initiative.

The goal of the governor’s “Everybody Learns” initiative is to boost access to the internet in communities that have high numbers of unconnected households, thus eventually closing the digital divide.

During the pandemic, Governor Lamont achieved his goal of getting laptops in the hands of every student in need of one while learning remotely, as well as getting Wi-Fi to those households. Now, Lamont wants to extend broadband access to the main streets of our state.

Middletown is the first stop for this initiative, with contractors installing devices at the City Hall and the local library so that families can park there or sit nearby and enjoy free Wi-Fi. There are 200 spots statewide that will end up tapping into the governor’s Government Fiber Network.

Money for this initiative is coming from federal funding, including the proposed American Rescue Plan and the CARES Act.

This also comes as the broadband bill — H.B. No. 6442 — is moving around the state legislature, and would continue the effort to provide more access to broadband in Connecticut if passed.

The governor was joined by Mayor Ben Florsheim, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce President Larry McHugh, and other state and local officials.