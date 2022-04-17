PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire in Portland created tough conditions for surrounding fire departments, as the area had no fire hydrants to help put out the flames.

On Saturday just after 2:30 p.m., the Portland Fire Department arrived at 11 Sand Hill Road. Middletown Fire Department initially came to provide assistance. The heavy structure fire also spread to a large boat that was on the property.

Suppression crews worked quickly to knock down the bulk of the flames using water supplied by equipment on scene. Search teams found nobody inside the building.

Tankers were then requested from East Hampton, Glastonbury, and Westfield, as the area in town had no fire hydrants. According to the fire department, only 48% of Portland is covered by the public water distribution system.

A steady water supply using drop tanks was created at another residence. A second alarm was requested, with more towns providing mutual aid. The remaining fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.