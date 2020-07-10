Nearly 100 Whelen Engineering employees laid off at Chester location because of COVID outbreak

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Whelen Engineering said it has eliminated 246 jobs at its Chester, Connecticut and Charlestown, New Hampshire, facilities in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Chester location, 98 out of 583 jobs have been eliminated, while 148 out of 981 jobs are gone from the New Hampshire facility.

In a statement to all employees on Thursday, Whelen President and CEO George W. Whelen V said, “COVID-19 has created significant financial constraints and has resulted in a reduction in our product demand. To preserve our ability to rebuild when this recession is over, we have been forced to make the difficult but unavoidable decision to reduce our workforce.”

Whelen’s job eliminations come as the company re-examines all operations in order to streamline and drive longterm growth in the post-coronavirus world.

Friday was their last day of work.

See the PDF below for more information on the layoffs: