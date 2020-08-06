Neighbors help each other out as the wait for power restoration continues

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The sometimes loud hums of a generator fill one Middletown neighborhood. They are the sounds of a street without power but also a street with some very generous neighbors.

“Probably about three hundred feet of cord out right now,” said neighbor Nick Eckert.

He has one cord going to the house next door and he lent a generator, which was lent to him to James Demorrow across the street.

“We don’t even know the guy. But he heard that we had two young kids so he lent us his generator,” said Demorrow.

Residents on Camp Street have been through this all before.

An old stump next to the freshly fallen tree is from another tree which fell across the road blocking it and knocking out power during Superstorm Sandy.

Their road is once again blocked and no power also means no air conditioning.

“It’s terrible,” said neighbor Jenny Kanap.

“Actually last night we all huddled up in the basement,” said Demorrow. “It’s a little bit cooler so we kind of had a family sleep over down there.”

Meanwhile on the south end of Middlesex County, neighbors are also helping neighbors.

“We have a well and we don’t have electricity,” said Lee Fortin of Moodus.

That means no water. Veterans Response brought its filtration system to the Deep River fire station to provide free drinkable water to residents.

“It can do up to 250 gallons an hour,” said Ray Guasp who founded Veterans Response in nearby Chester.

The system has been around the globe.

“Most recently we did the earthquakes in Puerto Rico, and to be home and be able to help our neighbors is the best,” said Guasp.

Several roads in Chester and Deep River also remain closed. Local crews are ready to help clear them, they just need Eversource to give the okay.

“We were begging for one guy to come out here, a lineman which we need again to come out here and tell us that these lines are safe,” said Deep River First Selectman Angus McDonald.