MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in Middlefield are complaining about a house on Ross Road because of thousands of tires in the yard.

While most tires are in the backyard, some are in the front yard, prompting neighbors to think new tires are being dumped on the property.

“No trespassing” signs are posted, so the News 8 crew did not go to the front door, but the owner did come home while we were there. He brought us into the backyard and told us he has been trying to remove the tires ever since the town started taking action. He said some tires have been moved from the back to the front of the house, so no new tires have come onto the property.

“I was getting rid of them, and I still want to, but where I was taking them, they were charging me a nice little… not a lot, and then, now they’re like, ‘we can’t take them,’ so it’s like $5 to try to get rid of them,” said Salvatore Russo, the owner’s son.

Jerry Finch and other neighbors said they have complained about this home to the town and state for years, and now these tires have gotten out of hand.

“To me, as taxpayers in this town, the town officials should, they say they’re addressing it, but we’re not hearing anything from them,” Finch said.

News 8 spoke with the first selectman and said a cease and correct order was issued about four months ago but was ignored. After that, a citation was issued, which fined the owner $150 a day. The next step would be taking the owner to court. The son, however, said he is working with the zoning officer in town to try to avoid that.