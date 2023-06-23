MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new app aims to feed your appetite while feeding the local economy in the Middletown area.

It’s called Hungry Middletown, a delivery service for small business restaurants in Middletown, Cromwell, Middlefield, Durham and Portland.

Liz Ruiz works at Iguanas Ranas Taqueria in Middletown and says they also use other third-party delivery services, but the local startup company is more effective.

“We prefer to stay local, and we prefer the personal service that we can get with a locally owned company,” Ruiz said.

Finn Yaeger, the chief development officer for Hungry Middletown, tells News 8 that the app launched this week, and more than 50 businesses signed up so far.

The startup also operates similar services in Connecticut — including Shoreline Menus, Greater Hartford Menus, and Nosh Haven — and they do not collaborate with large chain restaurants.

While they’ve had a website for months, the new app is supposed to make it easier for customers.

Ruiz says that by going through the app, they can make more money and the customer saves money, all while ordering more food.

“Some of the other companies charge up to 30 percent or 35 percent in fees, and the pricing with Hungry Middletown is much more reasonable. Probably, like, less than half that,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz says in order to profit from the other companies, they’d have to increase their prices.

Customer Yvette Roming says she’s on board with the new app.

“Anybody that can support a local business, I’m all about it,” Roming said.

But Roming admits she had to call and order through the restaurant directly because she had technical issues.

“I went and added an item, and then I wanted to go back and add more items after I decided I wanted to do more stuff,” Roming said. “And I could not figure out how to go.”

Two other restaurants we spoke with declined to comment on camera, but say they’ve experienced technical issues, too.

Yaeger responded to the concerns: “I am actually thrown off by that, as we are very open and honest with our tech and growth, take any and all feedback seriously, and fix any issues that come up in real-time. While we are the startup we are, we work on and eliminate any bugs that come up.”