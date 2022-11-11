OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state.

Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts.

The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience store and gas station, according to Old Saybrook police. Malave is accused of leading a crew that smashed the windows, tied a rope to the AMT inside and then drove off, ripping the machine out of the store through the front glass doors.

He’s been linked to nine other ATM thefts across the state, including in Centerbrook, Coventry, East Hartford, East Haven, Mansfield, New London, Norwalk, Old Lyme and West Haven, according to police.

He remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.