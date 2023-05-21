MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A late night shooting outside of a hookah lounge in Middletown has left one man dead Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police received reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of the Hidden Hookah Lounge (695 S. Main St.) at 3:49 a.m. After arriving on the scene police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The victim, a 20 year-old man from New Britain, was transported to Middlesex Hospital to have his injuries treated. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time no witnesses have come forward with any information. The incident occurred close to the closing of the lounge and police believe that the parking lot was populated when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information about this homicide or with any footage or photos are encouraged to contact Detective Dane Semper at (860) 638-4145 or email him at DSemper@MiddletownCTPolice.com.