MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new drive-thru mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now open in Middletown.

The clinic in a parking lot at Wesleyan University opened Thursday. Healthcare workers are administering the Pfizer vaccine to people in Phase 1A and 1B.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm. You will need to make appointment.