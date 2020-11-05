New rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program underway in Middletown schools

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced a new pilot program that will provide rapid COVID-19 testing for students and staff in Connecticut schools.

It’s been in place in Middletown’s school district for about a week now. And since then, 10 students and staff who displayed symptoms of COVID-19 were tested. Two of them came back positive.

Not only is there the rapid test, but there is also PCR testing available at drive-thru pop-up sites every Wednesday at the different schools across Middletown.

“With this Binax test, it’s less intrusive,” Governor Ned Lamont explained Thursday. “You put it in the credit-card-sized chemical container and in less than 15 minutes you get a result. And that result gives the superintendent and the teachers here confidence. And if it’s a test negative you don’t have to shut down you don’t have to quarantine. You can keep everybody going.”

Through those PCR tests, they already found that two students and two staff members tested positive. This has led Middletown High School to switch to remote learning for the next two weeks.

They say this is invaluable because it hopefully stopped a potential spread.

The Community Health Center is helping with administering these tests.

In addition to these rapid tests, the Middletown School Department is also putting on drive-thru testing at one of the schools each Wednesday for people who don’t have any symptoms.

So far, only the Middletown school district is part of the pilot program, but the state Commissioner of Education said there are around 15 to 20 other school districts who hope to take part in it.