New report shows unresolved problems at CVH, Whiting

Middlesex

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
whiting forensic.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A disability rights group has released a report outlining unresolved problems with the treatment of patients at Connecticut’s two state-run psychiatric hospitals.

The Disability Rights Connecticut report found what it called “pervasive” problems at Whiting Forensic Institute and Connecticut Valley Hospital, both in Middletown. Those included staff using restraints for discipline in lieu of treatment, or for convenience.

Their investigation came in the wake of the arrest of 10 Whiting staff members and the firing of 35 employees in 2017 after a video was released showing the abuse of a 62-year-old patient.

The statewide nonprofit also offered 12 recommendations to address their concerns, including the removal of Connecticut Valley Hospital’s exemption from state licensing and inspection requirements.

A telephone message was left with state mental health officials.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Woman accused of stabbing person with screwdriver weeks after threatening to 'shoot up' Middlesex Hospital, police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman accused of stabbing person with screwdriver weeks after threatening to 'shoot up' Middlesex Hospital, police say"

Vin Baker's Journey to Recovery

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vin Baker's Journey to Recovery"

Psychic joining search for missing Middletown man

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Psychic joining search for missing Middletown man"

East Haddam mother says Vicodin script caused her son's addiction and ultimately his fatal overdose

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haddam mother says Vicodin script caused her son's addiction and ultimately his fatal overdose"

How Lukas Breton broke his tibia

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How Lukas Breton broke his tibia"

The story behind Lukas' bench

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The story behind Lukas' bench"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss