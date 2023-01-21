MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fugitive from New York was apprehended Friday night while at a rest area in Middletown on I-91 northbound.

State police responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown for a report of a possible subject of an active arrest warrant in the area around 5:23 p.m.

Troopers located a parked, unoccupied tan Buick LeSabre, matching the description of a stolen car out of New York. While searching the property, police found the man matching the physical description of the suspect of an active extraditable arrest warrant out of the state of New York.

Police confirmed the man, identified as 40-year-old Zachary Yando of Tupper Lake, New York, was the suspect of the felony arrest warrant.

Yando was taken into custody and transported to state police’s Troop H headquarters where he was processed as a fugitive from justice.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and transferred to the Hartford Correctional Center, pending arraignment.