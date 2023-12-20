WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – A man from New York has been arrested for allegedly driving 120 mph early Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Westbrook, according to state police.

A trooper was monitoring traffic around 1 a.m. on I-95 North in the area of Exit 64 when they saw a Mercedes going 120 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Troopers then initiated a traffic stop and arrested 25-year-old Zhicheng Wu.

He was charged with reckless driving and was released on a $500 surety bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Jan. 5.