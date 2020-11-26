News 8 Exclusive: New details emerge in deadly shooting of family dog in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — New details have come to light this week in the case of a one-year-old family dog that was shot and killed in Cromwell over Labor Day Weekend.

Fox Meadows Condominiums in Cromwell: described by many as a quiet, tight-knit community with plenty of dog owners. But deadly gunfire during Labor Day Weekend shattered the core of its serenity. The victim, a one-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer named Ally. The alleged gunman, 31-year-old Bardsley Monfilston.

It happened on September 6th. Ally jumped over a gate to chase a bird inside the complex. Police say Monfilston saw the barking dog, felt threatened, and opened fire with children nearby.

Suspect Bardsley Monfilston, 31, of Cromwell initially denied knowing anything about the incident according to the arrest warrant obtained exclusively by WTNH. But eventually admitted to firing a shot to scare the dog but said “he did not know he hit Ally.”

RELATED: Cromwell man arrested, confesses to shooting, killing dog with juveniles present

When police went to Monfilston’s condo unit they reportedly noticed he fit the description of the gunman. But when questioned, Monfilston claimed he was in the parking lot with his two-year-old daughter and did not hear or see anything.

But he changed his story and claimed he saw the dog. Monfilston also confessed to owning one gun. Police later discovered two guns he legally owned and ammunition that were seized.

Police also obtained security camera video from condo units in the complex including Monfilton’s. However, video of the incident was not captured only the sound of gunfire and a dog whimpering.

Monfilston was eventually arrested.

Monfilston is charged with breach of peace second degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment in the first degree, cruelty to animals, and interfering with an officer.

What is not clear from the arrest warrant is why was Monfilston carrying a gun. Perhaps, the answer will be revealed at his court appearance, which was originally scheduled on December 1st in Middletown Superior Court but has now been moved to Jan. 19th. Animal rights advocates have said they will be present.

RELATED: ‘Very traumatizing experience’: Cromwell family devastated after their dog shot in front of them

Police are still seeking $445.32.32 restitution from Monfilston to cover the cost of the necropsy and cremation of the dog.