WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 stopped by Vista Life Innovations in Westbrook to help as part of Nexstar’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring Friday.

Since 1996, nearly 200 television stations have participated in the event, which celebrates Nexstar’s founding.

Vista Life Innovations is a program for young adults with special needs. It helps youth gain independence and trains them for life outside of high school.

News 8 staff had the opportunity to help Vista Life Innovations clean up their vehicles, plant and create works of art.

Vista Life Innovation helps special needs young adults not just survive but thrive.

“Vista Life has been the best part of my life, all my five years that I’ve been here,” Vista Life member Ashley said.