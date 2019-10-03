News 8’s Mario Boone to host Middletown mayoral candidate forum

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A mayoral candidate forum in Middletown is set for Thursday night at Middletown High School.

Democratic primary winner Ben Florsheim will take the stage with the Republican party-endorsed candidate Sebastian Giuliano.

The event that will be moderated by News 8’s Mario Boone is happening at 9 p.m. in the Santo Fragilio Performing Arts Center at Middletown High School.

If you can’t make it Thursday night, there will be two other forums ahead of next month’s general election.

