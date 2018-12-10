No injuries after plane runs off pavement and down hill at Chester Airport Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Tina Detelj / WTNH) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Tina Detelj / WTNH) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Tina Detelj / WTNH) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Tina Detelj / WTNH) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Tina Detelj / WTNH) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Tina Detelj / WTNH) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - No one was hurt after a small plane ran off pavement and down a small hill late Monday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, the Federal Aviation Authority advised Troopers of the accident just after 11:30 a.m. Troopers said a plane was being moved from the hangar, and it went off the pavement and down a small hill.

State Police described the accident as 'very minor'. They are assisting the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA with their investigation to determine how the accident took place.

Just after 12:30 p.m, the FAA released the following statement: