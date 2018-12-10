Middlesex

No injuries after plane runs off pavement and down hill at Chester Airport

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 12:10 PM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 05:17 PM EST

No injuries after plane runs off pavement and down hill at Chester Airport

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - No one was hurt after a small plane ran off pavement and down a small hill late Monday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, the Federal Aviation Authority advised Troopers of the accident just after 11:30 a.m. Troopers said a plane was being moved from the hangar, and it went off the pavement and down a small hill.

State Police described the accident as 'very minor'. They are assisting the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA with their investigation to determine how the accident took place.

Just after 12:30 p.m, the FAA released the following statement:

A Moravan Zlin Z-143 aircraft slid down an embankment into a parking lot after taxiing out of the hangar at Chester Airport, CT about 10:30 a.m. We do not know how many people were onboard at this time. Contact local authorities for passenger information and medical conditions. The FAA will investigate.

 

