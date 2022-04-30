KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — The nonprofit organization Pathfinders has officially put in an offer to purchase Deer Lake to keep it from development, according to the company’s founder.

The sale of Deer Lake has been a matter of debate for months now.

News 8 first covered the property in January when it was reported that the popular Boy Scout camp would be up for sale. The Boy Scouts of America is currently selling its properties to cover a nearly $2 billon settlement in sex abuse claims, and Deer Lake was added to the list.

Since then, the community has fought to keep the area as a camp.

It looked like the property would go to Margaret Streicker, a developer and the CEO of Fortitude Capital who sits on the Council Executive Board of the Connecticut Yankee Council. She offered $4.6 million for the land in March.

Attorney General William Tong extended the deadline of March 31 to May 1 to allow the nonprofit Pathfinders to put up a competitive bid. The nonprofit had a personal stake in the area, as it runs a summer camp on the property.

The community has been fundraising to outbid Streicker. One elementary school student nearly rose $1,000. A Madison man also filed a lawsuit concerning its sale, claiming the land still had to be environmentally protected no matter who bought the property.

A day before the deadline, Pathfinder founder Ted Langevin announced in a Facebook post that an official offer was put in. Though he did not detail the exact number, he expressed that it raised enough money needed to hopefully save Deer Lake.

“Ahead of a May 1 deadline, Pathfinders, Inc. has submitted an offer to the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boy Scouts to buy Deer Lake and keep it from development. Thanks to a remarkable outpouring of support from around the country and the world, Pathfinders has raised enough money in contributions, pledges, and loan offers to present a competitive offer to the Scouts. Pathfinders is enormously grateful to all who have come forward to donate and is confident that we will be able to raise further funds quickly to pay off the loans.” – Ted Langevin, Pathfinders

There will also be an event tonight at High Nine Brewing in Deep River, with donations going to cover the costs of the bid.

