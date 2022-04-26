KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake has been owned by the Boy Scouts for years and run as a camp, but the Connecticut Yankee Council now wants to sell it to the highest bidder.

That highest bidder right now is developer Margaret Streicker, who has offered $4.6 million for the property.

The nonprofit Pathfinders wants to save and keep the property as an open space. During the past few weeks, the group has really stepped up its fundraising efforts. There are signs all around town and they have reached out in many ways.

News 8 is told they have come up with $4.2 million and are hoping for $800,000 more.

They need to do so by May 1, which is in just five days. Among the many people who have joined this fundraising effort is an elementary school student who has actually raised $985 so far.

“Yeah I was not expecting that much money in like a week,” said Maeve Browne, a third grader.

“If you have a dollar or $5 or $10 to give that’s great. We’d love to receive it and put it to good use,” said Ted Langevin, Pathfinders president.

News 8 reached out to the Connecticut Yankee Council and asked if Pathfinders does come up with a superior offer by the deadline, would the council then entertain another offer from the developer?

News 8 was told they cannot speculate on any scenarios that have not materialized.