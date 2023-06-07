CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — About 40 military moms were honored Wednesday at a baby showered hosted in the clubhouse of the Travelers Championship.

“And, sometimes, the babies have already arrived by the time the shower comes,” said Kim Kaan, the vice president of public relations for Connecticare. “So, we showed them with everything they need to welcome a new baby into their family.”

The nonprofit Operation Shower has hosted baby showers for military moms since 2007. The event, sponsored by Connecticare, celebrated the spouses of deployed National Guard and Navy members, along with women who are active duty themselves.

“Oh, I love it,” said Charmaine Burley, of Groton. “I didn’t expect it to be as much as it is. It’s great, because I didn’t do a baby shower for this baby. I was just by myself, so it’s nice to meet other moms.”

The event, which was emceed by News 8’s Sarah Cody, included lunch, raffle prizes and the presentation of the signature Shower in a Box.

“It’s a good day, and it’s OK to feel good about what’s happening here,” said Nathen Grube, the tournament director for the Travelers Championship. “What’s fun is some of this stuff they weren’t, some of the stuff they weren’t expecting, and it’s a surprise, just making them feel loved and thought about.”