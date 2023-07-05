OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A nonprofit dedicated to helping dogs find their forever home is out thousands of dollars after someone stole its equipment trailer over the weekend.

Homeward Bound CT‘s president, Susan Hotkowski, said the trailer was parked outside of her business in Old Saybrook when it was stolen. The trailer went missing just after midnight on Sunday.

The trailer contained about $3,000 in supplies. The trailer is estimated to be worth another $3,000.

“All of our supplies are in there,” Hotkowski said. Crates, tables, chairs, tents, dog supplies. A microchip reader which we use for the dogs, so that was missing. Fans to keep the dogs comfortable. Just any kind of possible supply you can think of.”

Now, it has to be replaced before an adoption event in September.