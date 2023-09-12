ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — All aboard!

Individual tickets for the North Pole Express in Essex will go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Essex Steam Train and Riverboard. Tickets are only available online.

Car sales were sold out on Tuesday — the same day they became available. Wednesday’s tickets are first come, first served.

The popular event includes a musical performance of “The Night Before Christmas,” sipping on hot chocolate, nibbling on sugar cookies and, of course, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Children are encouraged to wear pajamas — after all, it’s cold at the North Pole.

The train runs on select dates between Nov. 17 and Dec. 23. Ticket prices vary from $50 to $90, depending on the day.