Norwich man dies in Clinton motorcycle crash

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 27-year-old Norwich man has died after a motorcycle crash in Clinton on Saturday night.

Police say that at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Route 145 after a passersby called 911 to report the crash.

An investigation revealed that the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Brett Salter, of Norwich, was traveling north on Route 145 when he traveled over the guardrail and off of the road, just south of the Clinton Country Club.

Rescue officials attempted lifesaving efforts but Salter was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Clinton police at 860-669-0451.

