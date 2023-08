HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A police officer was shot early Saturday morning in an isolated incident in Middletown, police report.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Liberty St. around 7:00 a.m. There is currently no threat to the public but police request that the area be kept clear.

Middletown Police, Connecticut State Police, and the Inspector Generals Office are actively investigating this incident. Check back with News8 for more details.