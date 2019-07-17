Officials confirm possible sale of Mount Saint John in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, Conn. – The Mount Saint John school and the 80 acres around it could be for sale.

Lawrence Stewart lives about 100 feet from the entrance of it. He says they’re worried about the future of their quaint neighborhood.

Steward said, “People are nervous.”

Especially because they already have a wedding venue down the street.

It won’t be cheap for the scenic Deep River views, the town appraises the historic school and the property for a whopping $36.4 mil.

The town’s first selectman Angus McDonald Jr. (D) says he learned a couple months ago, “That the church was going to have to sell the property.”

So, that means the Connecticut Transition Academy is moving out. It’s a special education school with about 40 boys. This replaced the Mount Saint John school that was a residential facility for troubled teenage boys.

It was at the location for almost a century. Right now, the Diocese is facing about 40 lawsuits from men who allege they were sexually abused here in the 1990’s.

Now, the future for the land is up in the air.

“Obviously, there’s going to be something up there. I’d love to see another school. I’d love to see something that contributes to our grand list,” said McDonald.

“Clearly something is going on,” said Lawrence Stewart.

Right now the school doesn’t pay a dime in taxes and it is zoned for residential use.

Stewart says whatever comes, the neighborhood wants to be in the loop.

“Because it could go 1 of 2 ways. They could be not good neighbors and turn into this massive obnoxious places and destroy the character of the neighborhood. Or they could be really good neighbors and add value,” said Steward.

A spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich sent a statement. It said:

“The Diocese understands that Mount Saint John is contemplating the sale of its building and surrounding property, and that students, families, and staff have been informed and appropriate arrangements are being developed to facilitate the continuing education of the students.”

