Old Saybrook auto repair shop looking for stolen vintage VW Super Beetle

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A vintage Volkswagen has been missing for over a week after it was stolen from the lot of a local auto repair shop.

Since October 2, Cardone & Daughter Automotive in Old Saybrook have been looking for their custom designed 1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle.

They say it was stolen around midnight.

The Beetle is turquoise & white and has the the shop logo displayed on its doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the auto shop or Old Saybrook police.

