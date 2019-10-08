Old Saybrook auto repair shop looking for stolen vintage VW Super Beetle

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A vintage Volkswagen has been missing for over a week after it was stolen from the lot of a local auto repair shop.
Since October 2, Cardone & Daughter Automotive in Old Saybrook have been looking for their custom designed 1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle.
They say it was stolen around midnight.
The Beetle is turquoise & white and has the the shop logo displayed on its doors.
Anyone with information is asked to call the auto shop or Old Saybrook police.
****ALERT!! This car was STOLEN early today! **** C&D's 1974 VW Superbeetle ****STOLEN!!!!!****Please be on…
Posted by Cardone & Daughter Automotive, Inc. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019