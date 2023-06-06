OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency personnel located a man who had been reported overboard in Long Island Sound Tuesday morning.

That person was taken to a medical facility by ambulance. No word yet on their condition.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department searched the area off Cornfield Point with help from the Old Saybrook Police Department, Old Saybrook Ambulance, Middlesex Health Paramedic, Westbrook Fire, Essex Fire, Old Lyme Fire, Guilford Fire Dive Team, and the U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter.

