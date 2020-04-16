Old Saybrook holds contest to thank essential workers, spread hope

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– As you drive around Old Saybrook, it’s tough to not feel the love as you take in the works of art on many front doors.

It was a contest put on by the town’s emergency management department.

“We’re asking people to post thank you on their front doors, thank you to those essential workers that have to go to work everyday,” said Carl Fortuna, First Selectman Old Saybrook.

And the thank you’s got creative, with plenty of hearts and wreaths and even a flower with its petals recognizing essential workers.

The town is known for their driftwood stars which are also on display.

At night, the support continues.

“I thought we’d do something very simple, something most people can do easily, turn on your front porch light,” said Fortuna.

An easy way to say thank you and provide hope throughout the community.

“Stay safe, stay home, there will be another side to this and Old Saybrook will come out strong,” said Fortuna.

The front door project just ended so check out the police department Facebook page any day now as they announce the winner. In the meantime, keep your front porch lights lit.