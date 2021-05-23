Old Saybrook holds last ‘Immunity in the Community- You Choose” event Sunday

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook is hosting their last “Immunity in the Community- You Choose” event Sunday.

The drive-through vaccination clinic is offering a no appointment needed, all vaccines available, clinic starting at 9 a.m. – 2 p.m at the Old Saybrook Middle School.

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available at today’s event.

Participants have the opportunity to choose which COVID-19 vaccination they would like and then receive a freshly made breakfast sandwich or hot dog/ hamburger.