Old Saybrook holds naval dockside ceremony on Connecticut river for Memorial Day

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The weekend weather, along with a year-long pandemic attempted to put a damper on Memorial Day celebrations, but that’s not the American way when it comes to honoring our fallen heroes.

Today there was a full naval dockside ceremony, including a rifle salute, followed by a wreath laying ceremony on the Connecticut river.

The people of Old Saybrook pause to remember.

“Word cannot express our immense gratitude to them, as we live in this free land,” said one speaker.

A flyover ushered in a parade from marching bands to bands of different sorts, each one paying respect to the men and women who died for this country while helping to keep America safe and free.

Old Saybrook’s Memorial Day chairperson, Don Lucas, said, “those people were never moms, dads, uncles…we’re here for what they’ve done for us.”

The newest addition to this year’s parade is a grand marshal float—it’s a salute to everyone who has fought and died serving this country.

Today is not only a day of remembrance, but also a chance to educate the next generation about sacrifice.

“It’s important for me to bring him,” said father John Jette, “so he understands that the people who put their sacrifice, a lot of times in the dark and the cold, so that we are able to have the freedoms we enjoy now.”

As we pause to honor the brave men and women of wars past—its important to note that there are still U.S. military members in 150 countries around the world serving.