An Old Saybrook native’s car was driven into the Saybrook Point Marina Saturday 9/24/22; Photo contributed by Old Saybrook Police Department

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Despite the efforts of the Old Saybrook Police Department and citizen responders, an Old Saybrook native passed away Saturday night after their vehicle was driven into the water.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., the police received a report that a car had driven into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn Resort and Marina. When police arrived, a group of bystanders had already managed to pull the victim, 76-year-old Steven Mark Wahle, out of the water and attempt CPR.

According to police, there were no other victims.

“The Department extends its condolences to Mr. Wahle’s family and friends,” said Chief Michael A. Spera in a statement. “I commend the brave efforts of the citizen responders who risked their own lives, in attempt to save the life of a complete stranger.”

The vehicle was removed from the water and seized by Old Saybrook police. There is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Old Saybrook Police Department at 860-395-3142.