OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 58-year-old contractor for Old Saybrook has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

By not reporting his income from his contracting business, Dimitrios Kassimis, also known as Jimmy Kassimis, owed the Internal Revenue Service more than $233,000.

Kassimas owns Allstate Contracting Group and JRC Renovations, and did not file personal or business federal income tax returns, or employment tax returns for the businesses, between 2018 and 2021, according to Avery. He also did not report income he cashed in New York, and paid some employees in cash.

When sentenced, he faces up to five years of incarceration.