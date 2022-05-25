OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested a middle school student for allegedly making threats against a staff member and the school.

In a letter to parents and staff, Superintendent of Schools Jan Perruccio stated Old Saybrook police received an anonymous complaint about a student “making concerning remarks in the past about ‘shooting a staff member’ and ‘blowing up’ the middle school.”

The student was not at school Wednesday and was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, the superintendent said.

The student did not have access to any weapons to carry out the alleged threats, according to police.

“Please know that at no time did law enforcement or public school officials believe that any student, faculty member, or school campus was in danger,” Perruccio wrote.