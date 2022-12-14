OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — An Old Saybrook officer is out on bond Wednesday after being accused of illegally accessing the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Teleprocessing System to get information on a woman he saw while on an assignment.

Josh Zarbo, a patrolman, had the woman’s vehicle registration run “for his own personal gain,” according to police. He has been charged with third-degree computer crime, which is a felony.

“The Old Saybrook Police Department takes our responsibility to ensure that Department

Employees are adhering to workplace expectations and the law very seriously,” Old Saybrook Chief Michael A. Spera said in a written announcement. “Old Saybrook Citizens must be assured that they can trust their Police Department not only to provide superior traditional and nontraditional law enforcement services every day, but that they can also trust their Police Department to maintain high standards, swiftly address internal matters, and possess the ability to properly police our own.”

Zarbo was on a Walmart work detail on Black Friday when he saw the woman, texted another officer to run her vehicle registration and then asked for it over the radio system, according to police documents. After getting her information, he then followed her on Instagram.

The woman told police that she saw Zarbo when she was shopping, and then later noticed that the man who followed her on Instagram was the same officer.

Zarbo told police during an interview that the woman was “being suspicious” by the way she looked at him and because she pulled through a parking space instead of backing out of it, according to police documents. He also reportedly had texted a dispatcher with slang that meant he was trying to pick up women when he originally asked for her registration to be run through the system.

He called dispatch asking for her information 15 minutes after he saw her, and did not ask for anyone else’s information during the shift, according to information from police. Zarbo reportedly told police that he followed her on Instagram after noticing they had mutual friends.

He was released on a $5,000 bond. He is currently on administrative leave with no law enforcement authority.

He has been with the department since December 2017.