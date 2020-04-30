Old Saybrook officers lift spirits amid pandemic in delivering flowers to the community

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers in Old Saybrook are doing what they can to help cheer people up around town.

Police delivered flowers to them on Wednesday. Tradition has it that on the first day of May, flowers were left on the doorsteps of friends and neighbors as a way to boost spirits. So over the next ten days, officers will visit all 380 streets in town.

The homes were picked at random and is also giving officers a chance to check in with people to see how they’re doing.

Flowers were also donated to the police department by residents and some local businesses.