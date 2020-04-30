 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Old Saybrook officers lift spirits amid pandemic in delivering flowers to the community

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers in Old Saybrook are doing what they can to help cheer people up around town.

Police delivered flowers to them on Wednesday. Tradition has it that on the first day of May, flowers were left on the doorsteps of friends and neighbors as a way to boost spirits. So over the next ten days, officers will visit all 380 streets in town.

The homes were picked at random and is also giving officers a chance to check in with people to see how they’re doing.

Flowers were also donated to the police department by residents and some local businesses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Old Saybrook officers lift spirits amid pandemic in delivering flowers to the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Saybrook officers lift spirits amid pandemic in delivering flowers to the community"

CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community"

CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community"

Ivoryton Town Green goes blue to honor healthcare heroes on frontline of pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ivoryton Town Green goes blue to honor healthcare heroes on frontline of pandemic"

Westbrook manufacturing company provides workers with $55,000 in gift cards to area restaurants

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Westbrook manufacturing company provides workers with $55,000 in gift cards to area restaurants"

CT Checkup: Middletown sports bar giving back to first responders with 'Best Wings' in CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Middletown sports bar giving back to first responders with 'Best Wings' in CT"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss