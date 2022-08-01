OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Old Saybrook police and a state bomb squad are investigating a possible bomb threat in the area of Anchorage Lane on Monday.

Old Saybrook police said they got the call around 10 a.m. that a possibly hazardous package was found at a local group home on Anchorage Lane. The second half of that street, including five homes, was evacuated once the threat was called in.

Safe Harbor Marina is also currently closed due to this incident, said officials.

State police bomb squads are on the scene investigating the package for any bomb threats. There is no word yet on what the package may contain, or when this incident may be resolved.

