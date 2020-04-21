Old Saybrook photographer takes part in ‘Front Steps Project’ to capture family moments along shoreline, raise money for soup kitchen

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — An Old Saybrook photographer is participating in the “Front Steps Project” to capture family moments during the coronavirus pandemic and raise money for a local soup kitchen.

Linda Sobolewski has been taking pictures for about 10 years. Three years ago, she opened her own business. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, she wanted to do something to help others.

“It’s a very wonderful thing that I’m doing and a part of. It’s just in me to be a photographer,” Sobolewski explained. “I was just trying to figure out what I can do. I was just compelled to help out; I think a lot of people felt that way.”

Sobolewski went online and found something called “The Front Steps Project.”

“It just called out to me to do it and that day I made the page on my website to sign up….and from there it just took off.”

The Front Steps Project highlights the faces of your community inviting families to sign up for a portrait — free of charge — as long as they agree to make a donation to a local charity.

Sobolewski is not the first Connecticut photographer to participate in this project. Photographer Michele Wolff in Simsbury is also capturing family moments during the pandemic in the northern part of the state.

“When they signed up they checked a box that they would make a good faith donation to the Shoreline Soup Kitchen and pantries; so far over about $1,000 in donations,” Sobelewski said.

“I just thought it was such a fabulous way to connect with the members of our community,” said one mother Sobelewski is photographing, “[we] get to see what other people are doing and just to see the other front doors is so inspiring and see the love that exists during this time when we’re forced to stay at home.”

Over the last couple of weeks, Sobelewski has photographed about 25 families all over the shoreline, with another 25 signed up.

The Project is everything she thought it would be and more. She says she’s “overwhelmed, emotional, grateful that I have a skill that I’m able to do this.”

Sobolewski is encouraging people to check out her website and a video she put together of all of these families.