OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after officers responded to a gas leak at an Econo Lodge Thursday morning, according to the Old Saybrook Police Department.

Police confirmed with News 8 that a construction crew hit a gas line at the hotel, which is located at 1750 Boston Post Rd.

There is no apparent danger to the public at this time and police say there was a brief evacuation of the hotel but that visitors have returned to the building.

