Old Saybrook police to give Easter Baskets to members of 55+ communities

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Easter Baskets aren’t just for the kids this year.

The Old Saybrook Police Department will be going door-to-door early Saturday evening to all of the 55+ communities in town to hand out Easter Baskets.

Now this time around, the baskets will not only be filled with candy but also with personal protective equipment (PPE) including latex-free gloves and face masks.

Old Saybrook police say they are doing this to help protect town residents ages 55 and over, who officials say are at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus.

The police department said, “We simply wanted these residents to know that public safety is thinking of them, that they’re not alone, to get them some PPE, and hopefully put a smile on their faces!”

Police will start handing out baskets at 5 p.m. Saturday.

