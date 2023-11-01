OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook Public Schools will now stock all its schools with Narcan.

It’s the latest school district to arm itself with Narcan in the fight against the opioid crisis. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is used to try to reverse the effects of opioids.

The school district sent an email to parents and guardians Tuesday saying that it will be stocking each school in Old Saybrook with a twin-pack of Naloxone.

Naloxone has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their system.

Parents and guardians who do not want Narcan to be administered to students who experience an opioid-related overdose are required to sign the district’s opt-out form.

Susan Trombly, who lives in Old Saybrook, thinks it’s a great idea to offer Naloxone.

“Anything that would save a life is worth having,” she said.

Griswold has had Narcan in its schools for a couple of years, and has not yet had to use it.

“Just having that security that we do have something, worst-case scenario happens, just makes you feel better about it,” said Louis Zubek, the principal of Griswold Middle School.

Narcan is kept in the offices of administrators and nurses at all four Griswold schools. They are all trained on how to use Narcan. It is also offered in a health class at the high school for students who are learning different life-saving techniques like CPR.

Last year, state lawmakers passed legislation establishing guidelines for Narcan in schools. This came after a middle school student overdosed at a Hartford home and died.

“There would be nothing more tragic than having an option like this available and not having it and then having a crisis,” said Kate Dias, the president of the Connecticut Education Association.

Griswold is using its share of opioid settlement money to expand the availability of Narcan. The produce will be placed in three boxes installed throughout town and in care pouches given by ambulance crews to overdose survivors.