OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a $1,500 grant, the town announced Wednesday.

The grants can be used for food, housing, utilities, child care or transportation costs that are related to those who were unemployed due to the pandemic.

One grant will be awarded per eligibile household. The deadline to apply is Dec. 9.

Applications are available at town hall or the Old Saybrook Youth and Family Services, and can be dropped off at town hall or emailed to oldsaybrookcares@oldsaybrookct.gov. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Donations to the fund can be given by mailing a check to Old Saybrook Cares Committee, c/o Town Hall, 302 Main St., Old Saybrook, CT, 06475.