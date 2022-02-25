OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Face masks in schools has been one of the most controversial topics throughout the pandemic and will likely continue to be.

The statewide school mask mandate in Connecticut is ending in a matter of days. Moving forward, Governor Ned Lamont is letting the decision regarding masks in schools be made at the local level.

News 8 asked Old Saybrook Superintendent of Schools Jan Perruccio if that is the right decision.

“I think a lot of us [superintendents] were squeamish about the timing,” Perruccio said. “It seemed winter, we associate winter with flu.”

Everyone is learning abut living with COVID as we go along, and Perruccio agrees.

“What we do this week will be different next week, or in two weeks,” she said.

With that in mind, Old Saybrook joined some other Connecticut cities and towns and has opted to make masks optional.

“The first announcement was we’re going to go along and follow the end of the executive order beginning on the 28, masks will be optional,” she said. “The second letter kind of outlines some of the details of what that looks like and of course throughout my letter I say for now, as of right now, because we expect this will continue to change. Hopefully for the better.”

She said she is hoping they can lower some of the other mitigating standards. Mask wearing will not be optional in one place at schools in town: the nurse’s office.

“Masks will provide a layer of mitigation not only for potential risk to COVID, but other illnesses at this time of year too. I think it’s been a relatively mild flu season, but we’ve been worried about that as well.”